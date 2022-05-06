Montag A & Associates Inc. Invests $99,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of IHI opened at $54.76 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.26.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.