Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Vision by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,890,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of National Vision by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 863,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after buying an additional 124,082 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $3,042,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of National Vision by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

