Montag A & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,929,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Trex by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the third quarter valued at about $16,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trex by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,260 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TREX opened at $55.98 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. Trex’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

