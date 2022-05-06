Moonriver (MOVR) Market Cap Tops $149.49 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.88 or 0.00102626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $149.49 million and $23.03 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00222642 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00039832 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,949.25 or 1.97427102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Moonriver Coin Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,320,870 coins and its circulating supply is 4,053,321 coins. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.