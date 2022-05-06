Morgan Stanley Cuts Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 620

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 623 ($7.78) to GBX 620 ($7.75) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.25) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.50) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,304.60.

GLNCY stock opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

