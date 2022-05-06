Mothercare (LON:MTC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.50

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10), with a volume of 146200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.30 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £41.98 million and a P/E ratio of -6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.75.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for mothers-to-be and children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home, and travel products, as well as toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores and 400 additional stores under the Mothercare brand, as well as websites through a network of franchise partners in 37 countries.

