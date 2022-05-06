MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.16. 40,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 3.38. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $17,528,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 757.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 224,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

