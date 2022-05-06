MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.14

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.14 and traded as low as $14.77. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 39,020 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

