mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002695 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $39.87 million and $26,050.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,922.17 or 0.99757544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048653 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00020623 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000822 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

