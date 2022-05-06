MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €194.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €194.00 ($204.21) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($244.21) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €188.00 ($197.89) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($236.84) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($218.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($257.89) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

MTX opened at €189.95 ($199.95) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €200.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €191.96. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €161.55 ($170.05) and a twelve month high of €224.90 ($236.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.02.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

