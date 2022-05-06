My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000850 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and $1.05 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00198010 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00221303 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.18 or 0.00482994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00039634 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,969.32 or 1.99563048 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

