Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

MYGN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 654,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,187. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.