National Bankshares Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $750.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from $1,000.00 to $750.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.37% from the company’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $834.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.75.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $33.09 on Friday, reaching $380.00. 340,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,173. Shopify has a 1-year low of $395.86 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $598.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,021.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 29th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, April 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.59. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shopify will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 28.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 12,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 39.3% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

