National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCMI. StockNews.com started coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.17. 23,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.38. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.37.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 304.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.79%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 484,372 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in National CineMedia by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 192,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 75,262 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in National CineMedia by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 84,532 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 49.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $164,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

