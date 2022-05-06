National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 375,566 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 222,239 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 14.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,487,000 after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $5,267,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.97. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

NHI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

