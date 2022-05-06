National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 18.70 and a quick ratio of 18.70. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.97.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

