National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.43 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY22 guidance to $2.80-$2.85 EPS.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $52.46. The stock had a trading volume of 904,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.19. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,659,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.