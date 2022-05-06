Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NAII traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.04. 31,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 4.28. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.93.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%.
About Natural Alternatives International (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
