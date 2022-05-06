Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $6.66 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and $47,669.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000984 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00036162 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00014863 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004558 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,156,955 coins and its circulating supply is 18,945,631 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

