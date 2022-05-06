Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 9.8% This Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Neblio has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $33,682.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00038312 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00015025 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004632 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,157,926 coins and its circulating supply is 18,946,602 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

