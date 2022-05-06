Needham & Company LLC Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $390.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.74.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $266.23 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.99.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

