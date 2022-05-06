Needham & Company LLC Cuts Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $26.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

