Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. 4,504,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,196. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $810.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.36. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,579 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $82,990.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 71,715 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.46.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

