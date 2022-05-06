Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.44, but opened at $4.65. Nektar Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 23,556 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $136,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,671,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,559 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,838,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,858,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,489,000 after purchasing an additional 642,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,519,000 after purchasing an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $791.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

