NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.13

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 3753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.86.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 9,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

