Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVCN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NVCN traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.48.

Neovasc ( NASDAQ:NVCN Get Rating ) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.25. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 952.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Neovasc will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neovasc by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Neovasc by 564.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

