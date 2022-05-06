NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $1.97-$2.03 EPS.

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.19. 697,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.64. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTCT. StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

