NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 397.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after buying an additional 1,666,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 868,869 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 850,667 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 810,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 584,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NTST traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $995.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 888.99%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

