Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Piper Sandler

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.54.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.34. 9,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,942. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $182.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 49.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

