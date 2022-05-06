Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.65

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.65 and last traded at $60.59, with a volume of 16499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.10.

A number of analysts have commented on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nevro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $28,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Nevro by 28.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the third quarter worth $29,826,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after acquiring an additional 213,187 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

