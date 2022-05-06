New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Trading 0.6% Higher

New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.30 and last traded at C$5.24. 1,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.43.

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

