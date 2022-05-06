New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

New Fortress Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $5.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.74. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $17,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972 in the last three months. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1,877,800.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised New Fortress Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

