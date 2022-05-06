Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $28.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.53. 39,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

