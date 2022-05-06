News (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock Price Down 11.8%

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 4,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 504,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of News by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of News by 65.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of News by 16.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,483,000 after buying an additional 169,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

