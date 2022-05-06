Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXYGet Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEXXY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXXY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,330. Nexi has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

