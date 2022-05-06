NextDAO Reaches Market Cap of $1.56 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $141,327.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.52 or 0.00209410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013929 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,061.22 or 0.99993567 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00219528 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,337,719,400 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,487,291 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

