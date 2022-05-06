NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Lowered to C$13.50

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut NFI Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.58.

OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $8.73 on Monday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

