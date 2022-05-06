NFTLootBox Market Cap Reaches $915,318.90 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (LOOT) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One NFTLootBox coin can now be purchased for $40.50 or 0.00106784 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $915,318.90 and $40,030.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 81.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00262013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00214621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00473619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00039488 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,877.06 or 1.97190260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.