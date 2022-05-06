NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Lifted to “Outperform” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NGK Spark Plug from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NGKSY stock opened at $8.17 on Monday. NGK Spark Plug has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39.

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

