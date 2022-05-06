Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s first quarter results were driven by solid momentum across Measurement solutions. Strength across the national and digital measurement category contributed well to Measurement revenues growth. Also, growing traction across local products contributed well. Further, improving Sports business aided the performance of Impact Marketing Solutions which contributed well to the top-line growth. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue driving business growth. Notably, Nielsen entered into an agreement for its acquisition by a consortium of private equity firms. However, challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Nielsen stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 83,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,168. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 5,652,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $155,376,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,074,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,627,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

