NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.43

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.43 and traded as low as $2.32. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 64,770 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NightHawk Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of NightHawk Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

NightHawk Biosciences ( NYSE:NHWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.23). NightHawk Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,658.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NightHawk Biosciences will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

NightHawk Biosciences Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

