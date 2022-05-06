NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lessened by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. 11,237,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,085,069. The firm has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.39. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

