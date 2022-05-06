Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS.

Nine Energy Service stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.05. 13,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,964. The firm has a market cap of $93.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.93. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

