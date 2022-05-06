NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. 190,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,606,476. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NiSource has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.10.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). NiSource had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NiSource by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in NiSource by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 19,294 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

