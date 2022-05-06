Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 246348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$9.63 million and a PE ratio of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
About Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB)
See Also
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.