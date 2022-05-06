Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Mizuho

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.44.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,111,000 after buying an additional 89,426 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,419,000 after purchasing an additional 450,124 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,462,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,379 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,344,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after purchasing an additional 86,041 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

