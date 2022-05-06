Northbridge Industrial Services’ (NBI) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services stock opened at GBX 189 ($2.36) on Tuesday. Northbridge Industrial Services has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 204 ($2.55). The firm has a market cap of £53.07 million and a PE ratio of -378.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

In other Northbridge Industrial Services news, insider Judith Aldersey-Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($21,861.34). Also, insider Peter R. Harris purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £33,800 ($42,223.61). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,000.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools.

