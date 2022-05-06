Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 125,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,399,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. 481,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,634,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day moving average is $146.51. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.