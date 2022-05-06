Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,000 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of F traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.28. 1,686,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,722,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

