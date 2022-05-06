Northcape Wealth Management LLC Invests $233,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.16. 448,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,955,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently -603.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($112.43) to £110 ($137.41) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($143.66) to £120 ($149.91) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £100 ($124.92) to £120 ($149.91) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

